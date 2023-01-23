Jonathan, Atiku, Shehu Sani React As Reno Omokri Marks 49th Birthday

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has felicitated his former aide, Reno Omokri, on his 49th birthday anniversary.

Though Jonathan’s congratulatory message was not made public, Omokri confirmed in a video clip on the microblogging platform that the former president and his former principal had celebrated him privately.

“A Thank You Message To President Jonathan and Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and Everyone Who Celebrated Me on My Birthday,” Omokri said on Twitter.

Naija News understands that Sunday, 22nd January 1974, marked another birthday anniversary for Omokri, a staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Joining the host of others to congratulate the socio-political activist and book writer, Atiku, via his Twitter page, wrote: “May God give you many blessings on this day and for the years ahead. Happy birthday, Reno.”

Also, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, joined other politicians and well-wishers in felicitating Omokri on his 49th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Brother Reno @renoomokri,” Senator Sani tweeted.

On his part, Senator representing Bayelsa East (2015-2019), Ben Murray-Bruce, said: “Happy birthday my super friend, @renoomokri. Great man. You should invite me to London. Do have a great day today and always.”

The founder of the Silverbird Group expressed on the bird app.

Meanwhile, Naija News observed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council spokesman, Festus Keyamo, had marked his 53rd birthday anniversary a day earlier.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Both Omokri and Keyamo have been on the defence to promote their presidential candidates in all ways possible.

Though Keyamo was appointed by APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as a spokesperson for his campaign organization, Omokri on the other hand is only canvassing support for his party’s candidate on a ‘neutral’ ground, Naija News reports.