Buhari Arrives Lagos For Two-day Working Visit

After a disappointing outing at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential rally in Bauchi State President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos on a two-day visit.

Naija News reports that President uhari arrived at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos on Monday at 3:33pm, abord Nigeria Airforce aircraft.

He subsequently left for the commissioning of Lekki Deep Sea Port, in Lekki and arrived at the venue at exactly 4.25 pm and headed straight for the official commissioning site.

Buhari was received at the airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. Also at the airport to receive him was the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

A brief ceremony was held at the airport, where the president inspected the guard of honour.

During his visit to the state, President Buhari will commission the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport, the first in Nigeria, the 32-metric tonnes per-hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world, and the 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

Also, he is expected to commission the first phase of the iconic Blue Line , the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History; and the MRS Lubricant Factory in Apapa.

The seaport’s spanning over 600 meters, is enough for a vessel of up to 16,000 standard containers (TEU). The approach channel is 11 km long.

The Lekki Deep Seaport made history last year as it received the first-ever vessel (Zhen Hua 28) to berth at the port.

The port has three terminals: the container terminal, the liquid terminal, and the dry bulk terminal.

When phase 2 is completed, the deep sea port will have three liquid berths. The liquid cargo terminal will handle vessels up to 45,000 DWT (dead weight tonnage) and can expand to reach a capacity of 160,000 DWT.