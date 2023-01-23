2023: ‘The Future Of Nigeria Is Tied To PDP’ – Atiku Makes Promise To Bayelsans

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said the future of Bayelsa State and Nigeria is tied to his party and assured supporters of unifying the country.

The former vice president made this known at the presidential campaign rally of PDP on Monday, at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

He reminded the people that PDP has been the biggest economy in Africa from the beginning of democracy in 1999 to 2015 but the inception of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has caused the country to suffer economically.

Atiku Abubakar said he will engage in efforts that will end insecurity in the country if elected as President of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He also promised that his government will focus on restructuring the country and that students would continue to grow educationally like other countries.

He said: “The future of the state and Nigeria is tied to PDP. I will unify this country because we have never been this divided. I will give everyone a sense of belonging if elected.

“I will restore security, tackle the economy of the country; if you recall, from 1999 to 2015, we were the biggest economy of Africa, but since the inception of the APC the country has suffered economically. There’ll be no more ASUU strikes when I am in power, and our students will continue to grow educationally like their peers in other countries.

“The people of the Niger Delta region need more restructuring than any part of the country. You will not need any government assistance at all times. I will need your support, and I assure you that we will lift the living condition of the people in the country.”