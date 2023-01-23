2023: For Everytime Peter Obi Comes First In The Southeast, Atiku Will Be Second – PDP Chieftain, Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has revealed how the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar plans to defeat his counterparts, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Speaking via a statement on Monday, the media mogul insisted that the polls conducted by surveying agencies predicting the victory of Tinubu or Peter Obi were faulty.

He argued that the research had failed woefully because they were based on technology in a largely illiterate population.

He opined that it was not logical for a candidate to depend on votes outside his home state, adding that Atiku would dominate the North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-South but would come second place in other region.

He said, “I have read with bemusement many of the polls about the forthcoming presidential election on February 25, 2023, and have come to the conclusion that the elitist polls have failed monumentally due to the over-reliance on technology in a largely illiterate population.

“I have decided to help situate the forecasts based on the established political history of Nigeria and empirical data.

“A presidential candidate cannot depend totally on votes from outside his home base to win this election. It is a fact of history that whenever the South produced two strong candidates, the dominant northern candidate won, such as in 1979 and 1983, Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe versus Shehu Shagari.

“Tinubu is far weaker today in the South-West and Awolowo was by far more formidable, while Obi is the new Azikiwe (the first Governor General and President of Nigeria) in the South-East, and Kwankwaso is the current Aminu Kano.

“Atiku will dominate the North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-South. Tinubu may pick a few states in the North and South-West but won’t have enough to win. The bridges required to cross to victory has taken Atiku 30 years to build. Tinubu has not been able to lock down the entire South-West not to talk of the whole of Nigeria. Over-reliance on bribing the electorates will fail.”

Speaking further the PDP chieftain warned that reliance on rigging would fail woefully.

He explained that Wherever Obi is number one in the East, Atiku will be number two and Wherever Tinubu is number one in the South-West, the Waziri would also be number two

He argued that the PDP flag bearer would be the first to cross the line of recording 25 per cent in 24 states.

“He will pick up 25 per cent in all of the five states in the South-East, a traditional base of the PDP, and the same in the South-West. Wherever Obi is number one, Atiku will be number two or vice versa.

“I do not know if in any state, the PDP will not record 25 per cent and eventually win the overall popular votes. Nigeria has become so divided that the people are going to vote majorly along ethnic lines as well as primordial sentiments.

“It will also dawn on the South-East that Obi’s raving popularity alone cannot carry him across the winning line and many of their traditional voters will willingly settle for Atiku and Ifeanyi Okowa, the cerebral man and gentle giant of Igbo ancestry,” he added.