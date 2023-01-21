Selfish, Faulty And Self-centred Obasanjo Endorsing Overhyped Peter Obi – BMO Fires Ex-President

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as selfish and self-centred for endorsing the ambition of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO asked Obasanjo to keep his political opinions to himself, as they have a history of being “faulty, erroneous, and self-serving”.

The group accused the former president of only giving political directions that favours his selfish interests and not the interest of the nation, adding that Obasanjo “is notorious for pursuing self-centred ambition masked as national interest.”

While faulting Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi, BMO said the Labour Party candidate lacks substance or clear vision for the country, urging Nigerians to instead back the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The group said: “The former President, in the pursuit of his selfish ambition, threw caution to the wind and endorsed the man he once swore never to support”

“Former President Obasanjo’s latest endorsement of the overhyped Mr Peter Obi, a candidate with no substance or clear vision for the country, whose track record of failure has left a foul stench still suffocating the people of Anambra, follows the Obasanjo pattern of directing Nigerians to the pit of hell because he does not have the keys to heaven.

“His political judgment is highly faulty, always erroneous, and naturally self-centred. “We urge eligible voters to key into the testimonials of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has a verifiable record and a vision for renewed hope for Nigeria.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is the only candidate that offers two good deals for the price of one vote: he will build on the solid foundation that President Buhari has put in place, which is evident to all Nigerians; and he would also usher in a renewed vigour in APC’s progressive agenda.”