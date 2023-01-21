Peter Obi: ‘Legal Actions Will Be Taken’ – Wizkid’s Manager Speaks On Singer Performing In LP Concert

Sunday Are, manager of afrobeat maestro, Wizkid has threatened to take legal action against those using the singer to promote a music concert for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that posters claiming that Wizkid would perform at Obi’s rally in Abuja had circulated on social media.

The event tagged ‘2023 ObiDatti Showdown Music Concert’ is advertised to hold on February, 18, at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Other music stars who are supposed to perform in the concert include Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, 2baba, and Seun Kuti.

Comedians, Actors, DJs as well as dancers are also expected to perform at the show.

However, Are in a social media message on Friday warned that the event was fake and that legal actions would be taken against those responsible.

He wrote, “This is to inform the general public that this event is a scam, Wizkid, and his management know nothing about this event and accordingly, he will not perform at the said event as claimed. So please beware of this poster and information put out from its organizers as Wizkid and his management will not be liable for any damages.

“Appropriate legal action is currently being explored against the persons responsible for creating and disseminating this false information.”