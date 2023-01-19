Peter Obi: God Would Have Punished Me If I Did Not Do It – Obasanjo Sends Fresh Message To Nigerians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has once again called on Nigerians to vote the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi into power in the 2023 presidential polls.

Obasanjo stated that it is only unpatriotic Nigerians that would vote for Obi’s counterparts.

Speaking on Thursday at the interactive session organized by the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Obasanjo explained that he would be punished by God if he refused to do the right thing.

Calling on Nigerians to pledge their allegiance to Obi, the former nation’s leader explained that the LP flag bearer possesses good characteristics, which his fellow contestants lack.

Explaining the reason for picking Obi instead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obasanjo said “I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be.”

He clarified that he mentioned in his letter that Obi has an edge, taking everything together; stating that “I take character, I take track record, I take vision and I take what you see in this man as a child of God.

“Why should you as a Nigerian vote for somebody with the character, the reputation, the life of which you do not want your own children to be?” Obasanjo asked, stressing that “it is either you are wicked, you are unpatriotic or you are really, really a bad citizen of this country and then if this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you, and that is the way I see it.”