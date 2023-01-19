IGP Alkali Usman: FG Didn’t Extend His Tenure – Minister

The Federal Government of Nigeria did not extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman, contrary to reports.

The Police Affairs Minister, Dr. Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi, made this clarification through a statement issued by his media aide, Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, on Thursday.

In the statement, Dingyadi quoted Sections 7(3) and 7(6) of the Police Act, 2020 which states that the appointment and tenure of an IGP will last for four years.

Naija News recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Alkali Usman as the IGP in 2021 and most Nigerians assumed that his tenure will end with the current government this year.

But to the dismay of many, reports went viral that the president has extended the IGP’s tenure ahead of the 2023 general elections. The report originated from Dingyadi’s chat with State House Correspondents on Wednesday, hence, the minister had to clarify the status of the IGP.

His statement read: “The Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi, has noted with concern misrepresentation of his response on the tenure for Inspector-General of Police by some sections of the media, following his engagement with State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Honourable Minister during the media engagement also responded to inquiries on the retirement date of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP. Usman Alkali Baba,

CFR.

“For clarity purposes, IGP. Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 6th April 2021.

“His appointment was confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council headed by Mr. President in June 2021 for a single tenure of four years as provided for, in Section 7(3), and Section 7(6) of the Police Act 2020 which amongst others states “that the person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years.

“These provisions of 2020 amended Police Acts should not be misconstrued for tenure extension as erroneously reported in some sections of the media.”