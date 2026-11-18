A UK court has rejected England striker Ivan Toney’s request to postpone his assault trial over a potential clash with the 2028 European Championship.

Ivan Toney, 30, is accused of headbutting and punching Saber Da Silva during a confrontation at a nightclub on Wardour Street in central London on December 6. He has denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Southwark Crown Court had scheduled the trial for 12 June 2028, three days after Euro 2028 begins. The tournament will run from 9 June to 9 July.

At a hearing earlier today, November 18, Toney’s barrister, Mozammel Hossain KC, asked the court to move the trial to August 2028, arguing that the striker could be selected for England’s squad for the tournament.

Hossain told the court that retaining the June date could prevent Toney from representing his country if selected. He also highlighted the forward’s previous involvement with England at Euro 2024 and the most recent World Cup.

However, Judge Tony Baumgartner dismissed the application, describing the argument as speculative and ruling that there was no sufficient reason to change the agreed trial date.

“It does not seem to me to be in the interest of justice to disturb the date that was already fixed,” the judge said.

Baumgartner added that Toney’s legal team could submit another application if the striker earns a place in England’s Euro 2028 squad.

Toney who did not attend today’s hearing has earned 10 caps for England but was left out of the latest squad for the country’s Nations League fixtures.

He began his professional career at Northampton Town before moving through Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United. He joined Brentford in 2020, scoring 72 goals during his four-year spell, before completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in 2024.