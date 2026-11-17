Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, has urged Nigerian politicians to stop turning campaign rallies into entertainment events.

Naija News reports that the actor made the call in a post shared on his Instagram page on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Iheme said political campaigns should provide an opportunity for candidates to present their achievements, explain their plans and convince Nigerians that they have the ability to lead.

He expressed concern that some politicians appeared more interested in entertaining supporters and attracting applause than discussing issues affecting the country.

According to the actor, Nigerians expect leaders who can demonstrate their ability to govern rather than those who rely on stage performances and public excitement to win support.

The actor also challenged political office seekers to give Nigerians a clear account of their performance in public office and explain what they intend to achieve if given another opportunity to lead.

He wrote: “We don’t need choreography. We need competence. We don’t need hype men. We need good governance. We don’t need entertainers. We need leaders.

“Show us what you have done. Tell Nigerians what you will do. You are not going for Grammy.

“I don’t want to see you guys’ dance on stage again. Be careful.”