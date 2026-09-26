I Have No Plans Of Getting Married – Osita Iheme Opens Up At 43

Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, has revealed that he currently has no plans to get married.

Naija News reports that the 43-year-old actor, in an interview with Naija FM, said he is more focused on living peacefully, supporting those close to him and enjoying his life rather than making marriage a priority.

Iheme explained that he already sees his brothers’ and sisters’ children as his own and considers his extended family an important part of his life.

He said: “I’m already 43, I have no plans of getting married. I just want to live my life and help those closer to me. My brothers and sisters have children, whom I consider mine.”

Iheme was born on February 20, 1982, in Abia State and is originally from Mbaitoli in Imo State. He developed an interest in acting at an early age and participated in church drama before entering the Nigerian film industry professionally.

He began appearing in Nollywood productions in the late 1990s and early 2000s, gaining widespread recognition through the 2002 comedy film Aki na Ukwa.

The movie featured Iheme alongside Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki.

Their performances became one of the most popular comedy partnerships in Nollywood, with their characters eventually becoming widely known as Pawpaw and Aki.