The Online Editor of Vanguard Media Limited, Olufemi Finayon Ajasa, has died at the age of 44.

Naija News understands that Ajasa died on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos, following a brief illness.

Vanguard announced his death in a statement issued by its Editor, Eze Anaba, who described Ajasa’s passing as a major loss to the organisation and the journalism profession.

The newspaper said Ajasa played a significant role in the development of its digital operations and contributed to the growth of online journalism.

In the statement, Vanguard management expressed sadness over Ajasa’s death, describing him as a valued member of its editorial team.

The statement read: “Born into the Ajasa family of Ajido, in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, Olufemi Ajasa obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication, specialising in Journalism, from Lagos State University between 2004 and 2009. He further honed his professional skills with a certification in Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills from the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, in 2015.

“He began his journalism career as a photojournalist with National Mirror Newspaper in February 2012, where he worked until November 2013. He joined Vanguard Media Limited in December 2013 as an online reporter and content developer, serving until September 2016.

“He subsequently moved to TheNewsGuru.com, where he worked from 2016 to 2021, first as Online Editor and later as Team Lead and Head of Digital Operations. In December 2021, he joined Pulse as Editorial Quality Assurance Manager.

“Ajasa returned to Vanguard in June 2022 as Online Editor, a position he held until his death. His return marked the continuation of a relationship with the organisation that began early in his professional career.

“The management of Vanguard Media Limited deeply regrets this irreparable loss and extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, friends, professional associates and all members of the Vanguard family.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We pray that God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss, and that the soul of our departed colleague finds eternal rest.

The Service of Songs/Wake-Keep in honour of the deceased will hold at 14 Sylvia Crescent, Anthony Village, Lagos, on Thursday, November 19, at 5 p.m.

“Other funeral arrangements will be announced by the family

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”