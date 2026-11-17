Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has questioned the 12-match suspension handed to FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono following a collision that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

Owono, 25, was sent off after colliding with De Miguel during a Spanish second-division fixture between Andorra and Tenerife on 2 November. Naija News reports that De Miguel, 30, died the following day.

The Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee confirmed the goalkeeper’s 12-match suspension earlier in November, prompting Pique, who owns FC Andorra, to challenge the decision.

In a video shared on social media, Pique said current and former players, coaches and goalkeepers considered the incident an accident and believed Owono did not deserve the maximum punishment.

“I truly believe that imposing the maximum sanction on Jesus for this action puts him in a situation he does not deserve, because he is not to blame for all of this having happened,” the former Spain international said.

The suspension is the maximum punishment available to the committee, which was limited to assessing the on-field offence rather than “the tragic outcome of the incident”.

Tenerife manager Alvaro Cervera had earlier acknowledged that the regulations did not specifically address such circumstances, although he admitted the punishment “might feel light”.

Pique also compared the incident with a separate challenge involving Nigerian midfielder Quadri Liameed during a second-division match between Albacete and Sabadell.

Albacete winger Jose Corpas accidentally kicked Liameed in the head, leaving the Nigerian unconscious. Liameed was later discharged from hospital after undergoing medical checks, while Corpas received a straight red card and a three-match suspension.

“Fortunately Quadri is fine, the consequences in this case were not fatal, and the committee decided to sanction Corpas with three matches,” Pique said.

He added: “With all this, my reflection is: what is being sanctioned, the action or the consequences?”

Pique also suggested that the goalkeeper would need considerable time away from football, regardless of when his suspension ends.

“Jesus is going to need far more than 12 matches before he is available and able to compete,” the former FC Barcelona player said.

“No sanction is going to bring [De Miguel] back to us.”