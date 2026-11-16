It Hurts Deeply – Naira Marley Blames Mohbad Controversy For Career Setback

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has blamed the controversies surrounding the late singer Mohbad for the decline in his music career.

Naija News reports that the Marlian Music boss made this known during an Instagram Live session.

Naira Marley said he was enjoying widespread recognition before the controversy affected his relationship with music lovers.

He recalled how his music and fashion choices influenced young people across the country, claiming that he once started a trend that made many Nigerians stop wearing belts.

The singer also maintained that he had established himself in the industry before the rise of younger artistes such as Asake and Seyi Vibez.

However, he said the allegations and reports surrounding his relationship with Mohbad changed how many people viewed him.

He explained that some members of his Marlian fan base stopped supporting his music because they accepted stories about him without hearing his side.

He said: “I was doing well in music. I was there before the likes of Asake and Seyi Vibez. I remember when I influenced the entire country to stop wearing belts. I attempted to explain, but Nigeria did not listen. I remember selling out venues across different regions. It is unfortunate. I single-handedly bought him a car with my own hard-earned money, not the record label’s money. It hurts deeply, and I know y’all won’t believe me because he is no longer here to explain himself. Rest in peace, Mohbad. Even in death, you remain my brother, and your legacy will continue to live on forever.”