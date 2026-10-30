Mohbad’s Family Demands Identity Of US Lab For Liam’s DNA Test

The family of the late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has objected to plans to send samples of his son Liam for a DNA test to an undisclosed laboratory in the United States.

The family is demanding that the laboratory’s identity be disclosed and that Saturday’s scheduled sample collection at Mainland General Hospital/IDH, Yaba, Lagos, be put on hold.

The family head, Samuel Aloba, outlined the concerns in a statement released on Thursday.

The family said a May 5, 2026, court order designated the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre to carry out the test, and asked whether the centre would now only collect samples for analysis abroad.

“This raises a fundamental question that must be answered before the exercise proceeds: Is the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre itself going to conduct the examination contemplated by the court, or is it merely going to collect and dispatch samples to another laboratory?” the statement read.

It argued that no party should alter the arrangement set out in a subsisting court order without seeking judicial clarification.

The family asked for the name and address of the US laboratory, proof of its accreditation and competence, and full details of how the samples would be handled from collection to analysis.

It also wanted a way to verify that the samples taken in Lagos would be the same ones tested abroad.

Responding to claims that the laboratory’s identity might be disclosed only to the court, the family said confidentiality should not undermine transparency and accountability.

The family insisted it was not trying to block the test, but wanted to ensure the outcome would be credible.

“In a matter as sensitive as Mohbad’s DNA, the result must not merely be announced; it must be demonstrably reliable,” it said.

While expressing fears of possible interference or manipulation without proper safeguards, the family clarified that it was not alleging that the process had already been compromised.

The family recalled earlier concerns about the handling of samples taken during the post-mortem examination after Mohbad’s death, questioning the role of the pathologist involved during the coroner’s inquest.

It claimed its findings showed the laboratory to which the samples were reportedly sent never received any specimen in the singer’s name.

The family, however, noted that this was its own account, not established by any court or independent investigation.

Reaffirming its support for a credible paternity test, the family asked that the exercise be postponed until it answered its questions, all parties were properly notified, and the court gave further directions where necessary.

It said its aim was to ensure the final result was based on a transparent, properly documented process.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, prompting the Lagos State Police Command to set up a 13-member special investigation team into the circumstances of his death.