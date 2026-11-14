Adefarasin Bans Male Ministers With Earrings From Preaching 

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, has declared that male ministers who wear earrings will not be allowed to preach at his church or perform at the annual gospel music concert, The Experience.

Naija News reports that the cleric made his position known during a teaching session.

Adefarasin questioned the reason male ministers would choose to wear earrings and maintained that those who engage in the practice would not be given access to his church’s pulpit.

The clergy man also extended the restriction to The Experience, the annual gospel concert organised by his ministry.

He warned that male ministers who wear earrings would not be permitted to perform at the event.

He said during the teaching session on Friday: “But why will a man be wearing earrings? Any pastor wearing earrings can’t see this or preach on this pulpit. Any minister wearing earrings will not minister at The Experience.”

Adefarasin is the founder and Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, a Christian ministry based in Lagos.

He is also the convener of The Experience, one of Nigeria’s major annual gospel music gatherings, which attracts thousands of worshippers and popular gospel artistes from different parts of the world.