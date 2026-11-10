‘My Anger Can Burn This Plane’ – Drama As Air Peace Passenger Clashes With Cabin Crew

An Air Peace passenger has been removed from an Abuja-bound flight after allegedly threatening that his anger could ‘burn down’ the aircraft during an argument with cabin crew.

The incident happened on Monday aboard Flight P47866 as the aircraft was preparing for take-off.

Naija News reports that the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, disclosed this in a post on 𝕏.

Achimugu identified the passenger as Celestine Ezeudu but did not disclose the location where the flight took off.

According to him, Ezeudu repeatedly refused instructions from cabin crew to stop taking pictures and put away his device as the aircraft prepared for departure.

The situation reportedly became heated, leading to an argument between the passenger and the crew.

During the confrontation, Ezeudu allegedly threatened that his anger could ‘burn down’ the aircraft.

Achimugu said the captain was immediately informed and ordered the aircraft to return to the ramp at 3:57 pm.

The decision led to Ezeudu being removed from the flight, while his travelling companion also decided to leave the aircraft voluntarily.

The NCAA official further revealed that the passenger later explained that his anger was caused by missing an earlier flight.

Achimugu said Ezeudu made the explanation while being questioned in the crew room.

“In the crew room, Ezeudu claimed that his anger stemmed from missing an earlier flight, but he did not know that his behaviour would lead to a ramp return,” he added.

However, Achimugu’s account did not state whether the passenger would face further action over the incident.