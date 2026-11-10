 Skip to content
Metro News

‘My Anger Can Burn This Plane’ – Drama As Air Peace Passenger Clashes With Cabin Crew

Published
By Richard Ogunsile
Follow Naija News on Google
Air Peace flight
Air Peace flight

Key Takeaways

  • NCAA official Michael Achimugu said Air Peace removed Celestine Ezeudu from an Abuja-bound flight on Monday after he allegedly threatened to “burn down” the aircraft.
  • Achimugu said Ezeudu repeatedly refused cabin crew instructions to stop taking pictures and put away his device as Flight P47866 prepared for take-off.
  • Achimugu said Ezeudu’s travelling companion left voluntarily after the captain ordered a return to the ramp at 3:57 p.m.; he did not disclose any further action.

An Air Peace passenger has been removed from an Abuja-bound flight after allegedly threatening that his anger could ‘burn down’ the aircraft during an argument with cabin crew.

The incident happened on Monday aboard Flight P47866 as the aircraft was preparing for take-off.

Naija News reports that the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, disclosed this in a post on 𝕏.

Achimugu identified the passenger as Celestine Ezeudu but did not disclose the location where the flight took off.

According to him, Ezeudu repeatedly refused instructions from cabin crew to stop taking pictures and put away his device as the aircraft prepared for departure.

The situation reportedly became heated, leading to an argument between the passenger and the crew.

During the confrontation, Ezeudu allegedly threatened that his anger could ‘burn down’ the aircraft.

Achimugu said the captain was immediately informed and ordered the aircraft to return to the ramp at 3:57 pm.

The decision led to Ezeudu being removed from the flight, while his travelling companion also decided to leave the aircraft voluntarily.

The NCAA official further revealed that the passenger later explained that his anger was caused by missing an earlier flight.

Achimugu said Ezeudu made the explanation while being questioned in the crew room.

“In the crew room, Ezeudu claimed that his anger stemmed from missing an earlier flight, but he did not know that his behaviour would lead to a ramp return,” he added.

However, Achimugu’s account did not state whether the passenger would face further action over the incident.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Richard Ogunsile Joshua is an Assistant Editor at Naija News. He has a background in Computer Science from The Federal Polytechnic Bida, Bida, Niger State. Covering breaking news, politics, technology, and investigative journalism since 2018. Contact him at richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News