Aviation Reforms: ‘Najomo Not Responsible For All Aviation Challenges’

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, has been commended for his leadership and efforts to strengthen regulation in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

In a statement issued on Friday by its president, Mohammed Kudu, the Coalition for Good Governance in Africa (CGGA) said Najomo should not be blamed for the broader challenges confronting the industry.

It argued that the issues facing aviation require the collective attention of regulators, airlines, airport operators, government agencies and other stakeholders.

According to the group, its review of Najomo’s tenure showed a focus on safety oversight, consumer protection, regulatory efficiency and creating a more predictable environment for investment.

It also highlighted Najomo’s more than four decades of aviation experience, including previous roles within the authority and the airline industry.

CGGA said the NCAA’s work on aircraft financing and investment was particularly significant, noting Najomo’s efforts to reassure global financiers and lessors that Nigeria’s aviation market is open to investment and committed to international regulatory frameworks.

The group noted that at the Nigeria Aircraft Acquisition and Investment Summit in April, Najomo identified capital, confidence and capacity as key pillars for the sector’s growth and reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to enforcing the Cape Town Convention and IDERA framework.

Kudu said the reforms should be assessed as part of a broader effort to reposition the industry rather than against every difficulty experienced by passengers and operators.

It said: “Our assessment of Capt. Chris Ona Najomo’s stewardship shows a regulatory leadership that is focused on strengthening the systems within its mandate. From safety oversight and consumer protection to regulatory predictability and efforts to attract investment into aircraft acquisition, there are clear indications of an administration working to improve the operating environment. It is therefore unfair to make the Director-General the sole explanation for challenges that involve several institutions and stakeholders across the aviation value chain.”

The coalition said the NCAA’s regulatory responsibility was distinct from the responsibilities of airlines, airport managers, air navigation service providers and other government institutions involved in aviation operations.

It urged stakeholders to avoid turning legitimate disagreements into prolonged confrontations that could undermine efforts to improve the sector.

“The aviation industry needs a collaborative approach at this stage. Stakeholders have every right to raise concerns and demand accountability, but such engagement should be constructive and directed towards solutions.

“We believe the reforms being pursued by the Federal Government and the regulatory steps under Capt. Najomo should be given the opportunity to translate into sustainable gains. The interest of the travelling public and the long-term development of Nigerian aviation must remain greater than individual or institutional disagreements,” Kudu said.

The coalition said the government’s efforts to create a more investment-friendly aviation environment would require consistency and cooperation from all actors.

It pointed to the NCAA’s continuing emphasis on regulatory standards and the implementation of international aviation frameworks as important steps towards improving investor confidence and supporting the growth of Nigerian airlines.

CGGA also urged the NCAA to maintain its focus on passenger protection, safety regulation and enforcement, while calling on airlines and other operators to comply with established rules.

The group said meaningful improvement in aviation would not come from regulatory action alone, but from sustained cooperation among the regulator, government, operators, investors and passengers.