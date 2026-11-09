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Power Minister Gives Update On Blackout In Parts Of Nigeria

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Joseph Tegbe
Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe

Key Takeaways

  • Power Minister Joseph Tegbe said on Monday that electricity supply had almost fully returned after outages affected Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the FCT.
  • Tegbe said repairs to the vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line increased electricity supply to the Lagos Complex to more than 1,000 megawatts.
  • Tegbe said teams were still working to restore full electricity supply to the remaining affected locations, alongside efforts with power sector stakeholders to sustain supply.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has disclosed that the power outage affecting some states of the country has been almost totally rectified.

Naija News reports that the Minister gave the update in a statement on Monday following power disruptions which affected some states, including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He assured that the government is fully committed to delivering its promise of providing reliable power supply to Nigerians.

Tegbe said the vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line had been repaired and returned to service, helping to increase power supply to the Lagos Complex to more than 1,000 megawatts.

“This restoration helped to bring the total power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, effectively normalising to the condition before the disruption.

“We are working with the key power sector stakeholders, including the Generation Companies, System Operator, Transmission Company and the Distribution Companies to ensure sustained and improved availability of power,” he said.

The Minister assured that efforts are still ongoing to restore electricity to the remaining affected areas.

“Our teams continue to work to restore full supply to the remaining affected locations.

“Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians,” he added.

The development follows widespread power disruptions across parts of the country, with electricity allocation to distribution companies reportedly falling to about 2,926 megawatts on November 5.

The Minister had on Friday appealed for calm and promised that the situation would improve within 48 to 72 hours.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling. He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News, having built his career through the ranks of the media industry.

His professional experience and expertise also includes news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

He has a proven track record in SEO-driven journalism and audience-focused communication.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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