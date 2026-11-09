Power Minister Gives Update On Blackout In Parts Of Nigeria

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has disclosed that the power outage affecting some states of the country has been almost totally rectified.

Naija News reports that the Minister gave the update in a statement on Monday following power disruptions which affected some states, including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He assured that the government is fully committed to delivering its promise of providing reliable power supply to Nigerians.

Tegbe said the vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line had been repaired and returned to service, helping to increase power supply to the Lagos Complex to more than 1,000 megawatts.

“This restoration helped to bring the total power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, effectively normalising to the condition before the disruption.

“We are working with the key power sector stakeholders, including the Generation Companies, System Operator, Transmission Company and the Distribution Companies to ensure sustained and improved availability of power,” he said.

The Minister assured that efforts are still ongoing to restore electricity to the remaining affected areas.

“Our teams continue to work to restore full supply to the remaining affected locations.

“Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians,” he added.

The development follows widespread power disruptions across parts of the country, with electricity allocation to distribution companies reportedly falling to about 2,926 megawatts on November 5.

The Minister had on Friday appealed for calm and promised that the situation would improve within 48 to 72 hours.