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Some Fools Still Think Everything Is Okay – Spyro Blows Hot Over Electricity Crisis

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Spyro
Spyro

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer Spyro expressed frustration over poor electricity supply, saying he visited an EKDC office to complain about having no power despite paying for Band A service.
  • Spyro said the office also had no electricity, leaving workers struggling with the heat and using hand fans while attending to customers.
  • Spyro said his frustration turned to compassion after a female employee told him her neighbours mocked her for working at the company despite lacking electricity at home.

Nigerian singer, Spyro, has expressed frustration over Nigeria’s poor electricity supply, Naija News reports.

The singer voiced his displeasure after visiting an electricity distribution company’s office to complain about the lack of power despite paying for Band A service.

However, what he witnessed at the office changed his mood as he became concerned about the working conditions of the employees.

According to Spyro, the workers were struggling with the heat and using hand fans because there was no electricity in the office.

He said the experience became more touching when a female staff member who attended to him revealed that her neighbours often mocked her for working with the electricity distribution company despite not having power in her own home.

Sharing his observation, Spyro wrote on his page: “I went to EKDC office out of fraustration to find out why I pay for band A and yet zero electricity and on getting there I got moved by compassion as the workers were literally fanning themselves,no electricity and the lady that attended to me said ‘my neighbors shame me for working here yet I have no light.

“And yet some FOOLS still seem to think everything is okay in this country 🫠”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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