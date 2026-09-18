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Why I Won’t Leave Generational Wealth For My Children – Spyro

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Spyro
Spyro

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Spyro, said he will not leave generational wealth for his children because he does not believe in saving money for inheritance.
  • Spyro told Nevon HQ he cannot predict what his children will do with any wealth after his death, so he prefers not to leave it behind.
  • Spyro also recalled childhood trauma, saying his pastor father often accused him of stealing church money, shamed him publicly, and hurt his confidence.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Spyro has explained why he does not intend to leave his wealth behind for his children when he dies.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during an interview with Nevon HQ.

Spyro said he does not subscribe to the idea of accumulating money specifically for his children to inherit after his death.

According to him, he cannot predict how his children would choose to use the wealth after he is gone.

He said, “I’m not part of the school of thought of leaving money down for children because, at the end of the day, after I’m gone, I don’t know what they will do with it.”

In other news, the singer has opened up on the painful experiences from his childhood, recalling how repeated accusations and punishments from his pastor father affected his confidence.

The Who’s Your Guy singer said his father would accuse him of stealing whenever money went missing in church and publicly portray him as a troublesome child.

According to Spyro, the embarrassment would sometimes be followed by gestures such as buying him milk after the missing item or money was eventually found, but he said such gestures did not erase the damage caused by the public accusations.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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