Why I Won’t Leave Generational Wealth For My Children – Spyro

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Spyro has explained why he does not intend to leave his wealth behind for his children when he dies.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during an interview with Nevon HQ.

Spyro said he does not subscribe to the idea of accumulating money specifically for his children to inherit after his death.

According to him, he cannot predict how his children would choose to use the wealth after he is gone.

He said, “I’m not part of the school of thought of leaving money down for children because, at the end of the day, after I’m gone, I don’t know what they will do with it.”

In other news, the singer has opened up on the painful experiences from his childhood, recalling how repeated accusations and punishments from his pastor father affected his confidence.

The Who’s Your Guy singer said his father would accuse him of stealing whenever money went missing in church and publicly portray him as a troublesome child.

According to Spyro, the embarrassment would sometimes be followed by gestures such as buying him milk after the missing item or money was eventually found, but he said such gestures did not erase the damage caused by the public accusations.