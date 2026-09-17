It Broke Me, I Felt Like A Failure – Spyro Reveals How His Father Traumatized Him 

Nigerian singer Spyro has opened up on the painful experiences from his childhood, recalling how repeated accusations and punishments from his pastor father affected his confidence.

Naija News reports that the singer in an interview on Nevon HQ said his father would accuse him of stealing whenever money went missing in church and publicly portray him as a troublesome child.

According to Spyro, the embarrassment would sometimes be followed by gestures such as buying him milk after the missing item or money was eventually found, but he said such gestures did not erase the damage caused by the public accusations.

He said, “My dad is a pastor. He will tell outsiders that this boy is a thief. The way he paints you in the midst of people, once money goes missing in church, he will point to me in church.

“All the public embarrassment, and then when he eventually finds what he’s looking for, he buys you milk. What is milk supposed to do to the damage that has been done?”

Spyro also recalled an incident from his childhood involving a school cleaner, which he said remains one of the experiences that still brings tears to his eyes.

He explained that he once told his father that a school cleaner had scratched his head with her long nails. However, his father allegedly accused him of lying.

“There’s a particular thing that happened, and anytime I think about it, it gets me teary always. I broke up with my dad after I told him a school cleaner scratched my head with her long nails, but he called me a liar.

“We went to confront her, and she denied knowing me. When we got home, my dad flogged me to stupor and left a mark that’s still on my back 22 years later. It broke me because I told this man the truth, and I suffered for it,” he said.