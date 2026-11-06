NSCDC Sanctions 66 Officers Over Misconduct, Arms Dealing

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disciplined 66 personnel across its commands nationwide over various acts of misconduct, including alleged involvement in arms dealing.

Naija News reports that the Commandant General of the corps, Ahmed Audi, disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Abuja on Friday.

Audi explained that the affected officers received different disciplinary punishments, depending on the nature and seriousness of their offences.

The sanctions included dismissal, compulsory retirement, demotion and official warnings.

He said the disciplinary actions followed investigations into allegations of misconduct against the personnel and were approved by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

According to the NSCDC chief, some of the officers would be prosecuted for their alleged offences, while others had already been dismissed after facing legal proceedings.

Audi further explained that all the officers were subjected to the corps’ established disciplinary processes before the decisions were reached.

These included orderly room trials and investigations conducted by relevant staff disciplinary committees.

“Some of them are to face prosecution while some had been dismissed after facing prosecution. They will be prosecuted because of the veracity of the offence, level and kind of offence they have committed,” he said.

“The culture of any military or paramilitary organisation stands or is built on discipline,” he said.