Not Every Rich Man Is A Ritualist – Tonto Dikeh Challenges Wealth Stereotypes

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has cautioned people against assuming that wealthy individuals make their money through rituals or immoral activities.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known while preaching to members of her newly established ministry, New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle (NWPT).

She explained that people have different abilities that can help them create wealth, adding that many individuals already possess what they need to become successful but have yet to discover or develop it.

The actress encouraged her listeners to work on their talents rather than allow their abilities to remain unused.

She said: “There’s so much power in you to produce wealth and yes, some of us are wealth. We just don’t have wealth. We are the wealth. You have to sharpen your talent and your gifts. The third one for the universal system of prosperity.

“Not every rich man is a ritualist, and not every rich woman sleeps with men. Some people have worked hard for years before their efforts finally paid off. So when you see him (someone) driving a Lamborghini, you’re like, ‘Hmm, he’s a ritualist.’ Not every rich man is a ritualist.

Not every rich woman is sleeping with a man. Get it into your head. There are people who work hard earnestly and don’t even know God, because they discovered a gift in them and they did not let it sleep. Who told you God is only for you as a believer? No. That’s why I laugh at all of you. And I said to God, I said, ‘I hope these people just understand that God is a God for everybody.’

“The unbelievers and the believers alike. And none is more important. As a matter of fact, He is the one who will leave the ninety-nine and chase after the one.”