I Almost Became A Pastor At Age 17 – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has opened up about her spiritual journey, dismissing misconceptions about when she gave her life to Christ.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known during an interview with Kikelomo Abati, where she explained that her relationship with God began long before her recent public declarations of faith.

According to Dikeh, she had been close to God since childhood and was on the verge of becoming a pastor at the age of 17.

She also explained that the messages she attributed to God were personal experiences that occurred privately, rather than something she needed to demonstrate publicly to convince people of her spiritual journey.

She said: “Everything I said God told me, he told me in private, there’s a misconception about when I gave my life to Christ. I’ve always been with Christ, to the point where I was going to be ordained a pastor at 17 years old”

In January 2026, the actress spoke about her longstanding spiritual calling, revealing that she had nearly become a pastor at the age of 19 but eventually walked away from the path.

She explained that she had been attending church since leaving secondary school and had experienced a strong connection with God from an early age.

However, she admitted that life’s experiences and personal struggles contributed to her distance from her faith.