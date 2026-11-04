West Ham Appoint Scott Parker As New Head Coach

West Ham United have appointed former midfielder Scott Parker as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Naija News reports that the 46-year-old takes charge after the club sacked Nuno on Tuesday following a disappointing start to their Championship campaign, with the Hammers hoping Parker can revive their promotion ambitions.

Parker will oversee his first match on Wednesday when West Ham travel to face Cardiff City.

His appointment follows consecutive home defeats against Southampton and West Bromwich Albion, which contributed to Nuno’s departure.

The former England international emerged as the leading candidate, having built an impressive record in the Championship. He secured promotion to the Premier League with Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley, although he has been without a managerial position since leaving Burnley in April following their relegation.

West Ham currently sit eighth in the Championship, six points behind leaders Middlesbrough, despite entering the season among the favourites for promotion.

Parker will work alongside first-team coaches Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville and Billy Lepine, while former teammate Mark Noble will support him in his role as the club’s sporting director. West Ham also confirmed plans to strengthen the backroom staff in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the club’s website, Parker described his appointment as a proud moment, highlighting his personal connection with West Ham.

“It is a very proud moment for me to step into this role and return to a club that means so much to my family and me,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in his ability to guide the Hammers back to the Premier League, drawing on his previous success in the second tier.

“I’ve been in this division three times, and I’ve got out of this division three times. This is a tough division, there is absolutely no denying it,” Parker said.

“I will use every ounce of my experience, every ounce of my knowledge, to have an understanding of what we’re going to need to bring consistency.”

Parker becomes West Ham’s fourth permanent manager since David Moyes left the London Stadium in May 2024.