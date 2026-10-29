Those Insulting Me Won’t Go Unattended, People Will Die, Giants Will Fall – Apostle Arome

Founder of the Remnant Christian Network, Apostle Arome Osayi has warned people who publicly insult him and other ministers of God that their actions will not go without consequences.

Naija News reports that the cleric made the statement during a sermon on Wednesday.

During the sermon, the preacher addressed those who had attacked him publicly and warned them to be careful when speaking against people who are devoted to serving God.

He maintained that insulting someone who is working in the service of Jesus Christ would attract divine judgment.

He said: “Many people have risen up to insult me in the public places. None of those insults will go unattended because I am in the service of Jesus. None of them. None of them. The next time you decide who to insult, check well. If by any means that person is in the service of Jesus, it will not go unpunished. I have scripture for what I’m saying.

“The Lord is going to visit Nigeria one more time. Don’t be quick. Whenever you begin to see people die, because the judgement will take place before the visitation. The visitation will be a quiet one. It will exclude noisemakers. It will empower true labourers. The shape, the horizon of the fate in the land will be altered. I announce to you that the slaying of the Lord will be many.”