Reps Urge NCC To Review Phone Verification Policy Over Price Hike Fears

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to review its mobile phone verification policy over fears that it could increase phone prices and lead to genuine used devices being wrongly blocked.

The lawmakers warned that the cost of complying with the policy could force small-scale importers and retailers to raise prices, making mobile phones less affordable for Nigerians.

The resolution followed a motion by Sani Wakili, who represents a constituency in Kano State, urging the commission to review the implementation of its device verification framework in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The policy operates through the Device Management System and the Central Equipment Identity Register, which identify and verify mobile phones and other SIM-enabled devices using their International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers.

The House noted that enhanced verification requirements, which took effect on October 7, 2026, could increase operating costs for businesses importing mobile devices.

It warned that traders might pass the additional expenses on to consumers, particularly low-income Nigerians who depend on mobile phones for communication, education and business.

Lawmakers also raised concerns that technical errors, database mismatches and limitations in scanning and verification systems could result in legitimate devices being rejected or blocked.

They said such problems could affect lawful users and businesses, especially in the second-hand phone market, where many Nigerians purchase devices because they are cheaper than new ones.

While acknowledging the NCC’s efforts to combat counterfeit, cloned and stolen devices, the House stressed that enforcement measures should not unfairly penalise legitimate businesses or restrict access to affordable phones.

The lawmakers urged the commission to simplify verification procedures, reduce compliance costs and establish an accessible process for verifying used devices to prevent genuine phones from being wrongly blocked.

The House also directed its Committees on Communications and Commerce to engage the NCC and other stakeholders and report back within four weeks for further legislative action. The Committee on Legislative Compliance will monitor the implementation of the resolution.