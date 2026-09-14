2027: Two Lawmakers Join APP

Two serving members of the House of Representatives and a former federal lawmaker have defected to the Action Peoples Party (APP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmakers are Boma Goodhead, representing the Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency of Rivers State; Alozie Ikechi, representing Obingwa/Ugwunagbo/Osisioma Federal Constituency of Abia State; and former Imo State lawmaker, Uju Chima.

Goodhead and Ikechi are serving members of the House, while Chima previously represented the Oguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru West Federal Constituency.

Naija News reports that Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, an APP chieftain and member of the House representing the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, disclosed the development in a statement.

Ugochinyere said the three politicians had been listed as APP candidates for the 2027 National Assembly elections.

He welcomed the lawmakers into the party and expressed optimism about their prospects in the forthcoming elections.

“Our party is excited to have great democratic fighters like you in our midst,” he said.

Ugochinyere described the APP as a platform for politicians seeking to break away from what he called traditional approaches to politics.

He said the party was positioning itself as a political home for individuals committed to putting citizens’ interests at the centre of governance.

“APP is a political home for independent-minded, new-generation politicians seeking to change old ways for a new way that is dominated by the people’s interests,” he stated.

He subsequently wished the three candidates success as they prepare to contest under the APP platform in 2027.