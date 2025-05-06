Chaos In House Of Rep As Lawmakers Cry Out, Share Dire Stories Of Boko Haram Attacks

The House of Representatives was thrown into chaos on Tuesday, as lawmakers from regions in the country facing insurgency accused the Federal Government of failing to address the situation.

They warned about Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation, lamenting fresh attacks by Boko Haram.

The debate was sparked by a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rep Ahmed Satomi on the recent fire incident at the armory at Giwa Barracks and the escalating attacks on military formations in Borno and Yobe state.

The motion subsequently led to lawmakers sharing emotional stories about the situation in their constituencies, warning that if urgent steps are not taken, Nigerians may turn on their elected representatives.

Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) issued a searing rebuke to those downplaying the severity of the crisis. “When the governor is crying, and someone within the comfort of his own says the governor is raising an unnecessary alarm, we are rascals. Nigerians are being killed. This is unacceptable,” Gagdi fumed.

Hon. Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno), whose constituency includes Chibok, gave a chilling update: “Ten peasant farmers were slaughtered in Pulka, 14 in Chibok, and military officers in Izge and Kampu. In Wajiboko, Boko Haram used weaponized drones. The Nigerian Army is outgunned and undermanned. I have seen it. Nobody told me. I was there.”

Jaha warned the House not to be complacent: “Between 2015 to 2019, the government spent N19.7 trillion on security. Yet Boko Haram is resurging worse than ever. We must do proper oversight.”

“Mr. Speaker, I am taking as a victim of the recent resurgence of an insurgence of Boko Haram. I went to my constituency on Saturday to sympathize, to condone with the people that lost their lives as a result of this sporadic, uninterrupted attack.

“In my constituency, in Pulka constituency, ten peasant farmers went out to scavenge for what we call sawroot. Peasant farmers were slaughtered by Boko Haram members and five are still at large and three are critically ill in the hospital. In Chibok, 14 peasant farmers were attacked in their community.

“In less than a blink of an eye, they reduced 14 people to nothing. New motorcycles, new AK-47s kill people when they are running for their own lives. I lost two military men, a captain and a senior officer as a result of Boko Haram insurgence.

“In Kampu, I lost two men and one military officer as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

“This will be on record. They are using armed drones, weaponised drones, which the Nigerian army is not using. In other words, they are more sophisticated and advanced than the Nigerian army.

“Boko Haram is coming back worse than what we had in the past. Take it or leave it..Boko Haram is whatever name you tell them, they are coming back. Let us do something serious in order not to come back, go back to our days when 22 local governments out of 27 local governments of the world were occupied by Boko Haram.

“We shouldn’t be complacent with this. I align with the Honourable Deputy by saying that we should do our own part. By doing the proper oversight, as many expected, because between 2015 to 2019, Nigeria government spent 19.7 trillion on security issues. I have the record with me. So we shouldn’t be complacent.”