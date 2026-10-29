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Unexpected Complications – Management Gives Update On Angela Nwosu’s Surgery

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By Justina Otio
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Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu
Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu

Key Takeaways

  • Ngozi Nwosu’s management said the Nollywood actress experienced unexpected complications after undergoing one surgery more than three months ago.
  • Abia State Governor Alex Otti paid ₦25 million towards Nwosu’s treatment for an undisclosed condition requiring three surgeries estimated at ₦30 million.
  • Her management said Nwosu has not fully recovered and wants to thank supporters personally, while the team requested continued prayers and public support.

The management of Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu has issued an update on her health condition.

Naija News recalls that the actress is battling an undisclosed health condition requiring three surgeries estimated at ₦30 million.

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, had subsequently paid ₦25 million for the medical treatment of Nwosu.

Speaking on the outcome of the surgery, thespian management disclosed that she experienced unexpected complications after the surgery.

In a statement accompanied by a video of the actress on a hospital bed, her team revealed that she underwent surgery over three months ago and remains on the path to recovery.

While acknowledging that she is still healing and not yet fully recovered, the team said the actress insisted on personally thanking the public for their continued prayers and financial support.

Over three months ago, so many of you showed up with love, prayers, and support when she needed it most. We are still incredibly grateful to everyone who gave, shared her story, sent a message, or kept her in their prayers,” her management stated.

Since then, she has undergone one surgery, but her recovery journey has come with some unexpected complications. While she is still healing and not quite back to herself yet, she felt it was important to come before you personally, say thank you, and let you know how things have been,” the statement added.

Her team asked for continued prayers and public support as she continues her recovery journey.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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