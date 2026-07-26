Management Gives Update On Ngozi Nwosu’s Health After Public Appeal For Financial Help

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu, is preparing to undergo the first of three planned surgeries next week after receiving support from Nigerians following her public appeal for financial assistance.

The update was shared by her management on Instagram two days after the actress revealed that she was battling an undisclosed illness.

Naija News reports that she had explained that she needed three life-saving surgeries expected to cost about ₦30 million and appealed to the public for help.

According to her management, the response from fans, friends and well-wishers has been encouraging.

They expressed appreciation to everyone who has donated, prayed, sent messages and reached out since the appeal was made public.

The management said the financial support received so far has helped move her treatment forward and confirmed that she is currently being prepared for her first surgery, which is expected to take place sometime next week.

Although progress has been made, they said more help is still needed to cover the remaining medical expenses.

They asked Nigerians and supporters across the world to continue praying for the actress, sharing her story and offering financial support where possible.

“Dear Nigerians, fans, friends, and everyone who has shown love to our beloved veteran actress, Ngozi Nwosu, thank you. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support, prayers, donations, calls, messages, and kind words received so far. We are pleased to share that Ngozi Nwosu is doing well and is currently being prepared for her first surgery, scheduled for sometime next week.

“While we have made meaningful progress, we still need your continued support. Please keep her in your prayers, continue to share her story, and, if you are able, support her financially”, the statement read.