I Was Not Happy, But I Kept Pushing – Actress Habibat Jinadu Reveals Why She Bleached Her Skin 

Nollywood actress Habibat Jinadu has revealed that she bleached her skin to get more acting roles.

The actress made this known during an interview with BBC Yoruba.

Naija News reports that Jinadu explained that she believed her dark skin and slim body were stopping her from getting roles.

She said she felt she had to change her appearance to get more chances in the industry.

She explained: “I bleached my skin because if you were dark-skinned, then you would not get a role. Also, if you were not chubby but slim, you would not get a role. So, I went ahead, bleached my skin and started expecting to get roles. And indeed, I started getting roles. But people could not recognise me any longer. If I stepped out to buy something, people would go like, ‘You look familiar,’ ‘You look like an actress,’ and all sorts. I was not happy with it, but I kept on pushing.

“Then, I started sustaining injuries and tears from minor bruises on sets and all. It all dawned on me when I got pregnant in 2023. And when you are pregnant, you cannot bleach your skin. When I eventually stopped, people started abusing me and calling me all sorts of names.”