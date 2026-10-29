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I Was Not Happy, But I Kept Pushing – Actress Habibat Jinadu Reveals Why She Bleached Her Skin 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Habibat Jinadu
Habibat Jinadu

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Habibat Jinadu told BBC Yoruba that she bleached her skin because she believed her dark skin and slim body limited acting opportunities.
  • Jinadu said she started getting roles after bleaching her skin, but people struggled to recognise her and she suffered injuries from minor bruises on set.
  • Jinadu said she stopped bleaching her skin when she became pregnant in 2023, after which people insulted her and called her names.

Nollywood actress Habibat Jinadu has revealed that she bleached her skin to get more acting roles.

The actress made this known during an interview with BBC Yoruba.

Naija News reports that Jinadu explained that she believed her dark skin and slim body were stopping her from getting roles.

She said she felt she had to change her appearance to get more chances in the industry.

She explained: “I bleached my skin because if you were dark-skinned, then you would not get a role. Also, if you were not chubby but slim, you would not get a role. So, I went ahead, bleached my skin and started expecting to get roles. And indeed, I started getting roles. But people could not recognise me any longer. If I stepped out to buy something, people would go like, ‘You look familiar,’ ‘You look like an actress,’ and all sorts. I was not happy with it, but I kept on pushing.

“Then, I started sustaining injuries and tears from minor bruises on sets and all. It all dawned on me when I got pregnant in 2023. And when you are pregnant, you cannot bleach your skin. When I eventually stopped, people started abusing me and calling me all sorts of names.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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