I Couldn’t Talk Or Move – Muyiwa Ademola Recounts How He Collapsed On Movie Set

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola has revealed how he collapsed on the set of Warlord: Olori Ogun.

Naija News reports that the actor said he fell ill before filming his first scene, despite doctors warning him that he was not fit to continue working.

In a post on his Instagram page, he revealed that he took medication on his own until the filming was completed.

He said: “I started feeling dizzy, weak, my hands were shakky … sweats all over me in an open space, my legs couldn’t carry me again. I leaned on a wall (the posted pix) my PA gave me a chair, I felt like I should be nked, it was like even my skin was preventing air from reaching me. Then I was fading off, I was about to collapse when Odun noticed and quickly came, he held onto me quickly told someone to come with a mat.

“I laid flat, helplessly, I couldn’t talk, couldn’t coordinate a thing. I was hearing people’s voices from afar. They’ve been panicking. I beckoned to Oloyo; my PA he sat beside me, wanted to tell him to call my wife but I was too weak to… I faded off! Knock Off Duration: Unknown! Maybe hours! My doctors said I wasn’t fit for the job but I turned deaf ear.”