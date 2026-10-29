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I Couldn’t Talk Or Move – Muyiwa Ademola Recounts How He Collapsed On Movie Set

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Muyiwa Ademola
Muyiwa Ademola

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola said he collapsed on the set of Warlord: Olori Ogun after falling ill before filming his first scene.
  • Ademola said he ignored doctors’ warnings that he was unfit to work and took medication on his own until filming ended.
  • Recounting the incident on Instagram, Ademola said he could not talk or move and did not know how long he remained unconscious.

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola has revealed how he collapsed on the set of Warlord: Olori Ogun.

Naija News reports that the actor said he fell ill before filming his first scene, despite doctors warning him that he was not fit to continue working.

In a post on his Instagram page, he revealed that he took medication on his own until the filming was completed.

Muyiwa Ademola on a movie set
Muyiwa Ademola on a movie set

He said: “I started feeling dizzy, weak, my hands were shakky … sweats all over me in an open space, my legs couldn’t carry me again. I leaned on a wall (the posted pix) my PA gave me a chair, I felt like I should be nked, it was like even my skin was preventing air from reaching me. Then I was fading off, I was about to collapse when Odun noticed and quickly came, he held onto me quickly told someone to come with a mat.

“I laid flat, helplessly, I couldn’t talk, couldn’t coordinate a thing. I was hearing people’s voices from afar. They’ve been panicking. I beckoned to Oloyo; my PA he sat beside me, wanted to tell him to call my wife but I was too weak to… I faded off! Knock Off Duration: Unknown! Maybe hours! My doctors said I wasn’t fit for the job but I turned deaf ear.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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