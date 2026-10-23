MFM Assistant General Overseer Dies

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has announced funeral arrangements for its late Assistant General Overseer, Pastor Felix Adedeji Peters.

Naija News reports that Peters served as an Assistant General Overseer at the ministry’s Lagos Mega Region 4 in Ijaiye, Lagos State.

The late cleric was described in his funeral announcement as a man of God and faith, a true ambassador of Christ, and someone whose legacy would endure.

The funeral arrangements indicate that the service of songs will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at MFM Lagos Mega Region 4, Ijaiye.

The venue is located at 7 Ogundeji Oguntona Street, Ajala Bus Stop, off the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ijaiye. The service of songs is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m.

The funeral service will follow on Friday, October 30, 2026, at MFM South West 6, Ota Mega Region, Irewole Estate, Fowobi Bus Stop, Ota, Ogun State.

The service is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Following the funeral service, the late pastor will be interred at his residence, while the reception will take place immediately afterwards at His Palace Event Centre, opposite Ambassador College, off Idiroko Road, Ota, Ogun State.

Peters also previously served as the Senior Regional Overseer of MFM’s South-South I Region in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.