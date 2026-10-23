 Skip to content
Metro News

MFM Assistant General Overseer Dies

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
MFM Logo
MFM Logo

Key Takeaways

  • Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has announced funeral arrangements for its late Assistant General Overseer, Pastor Felix Adedeji Peters.
  • The service of songs will hold at MFM Lagos Mega Region 4, Ijaiye, on October 29, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • The funeral service will begin at MFM South West 6, Ota, on October 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at his residence.

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has announced funeral arrangements for its late Assistant General Overseer, Pastor Felix Adedeji Peters.

Naija News reports that Peters served as an Assistant General Overseer at the ministry’s Lagos Mega Region 4 in Ijaiye, Lagos State.

The late cleric was described in his funeral announcement as a man of God and faith, a true ambassador of Christ, and someone whose legacy would endure.

The funeral arrangements indicate that the service of songs will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at MFM Lagos Mega Region 4, Ijaiye.

The venue is located at 7 Ogundeji Oguntona Street, Ajala Bus Stop, off the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ijaiye. The service of songs is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m.

The funeral service will follow on Friday, October 30, 2026, at MFM South West 6, Ota Mega Region, Irewole Estate, Fowobi Bus Stop, Ota, Ogun State.

The service is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Following the funeral service, the late pastor will be interred at his residence, while the reception will take place immediately afterwards at His Palace Event Centre, opposite Ambassador College, off Idiroko Road, Ota, Ogun State.

Peters also previously served as the Senior Regional Overseer of MFM’s South-South I Region in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.