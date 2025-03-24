Don’t Be Surprised If Your Life Is Upside Down After Disvirgining A Lady And Failing To Marry Her – Olukoya Warns Men

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya has warned men who disvirgin ladies without marrying them that they might face grave consequences in the future.

Addressing his congregation, Olukoya warned that men who deflower women, form a covenant with them and that this can lead to a lifetime of spiritual bondage.

He stated that this covenant might be transferred to future partners, causing havoc in their lives.

He said, “If you’re a man and you have disvirgined somebody or more than one lady. Don’t be surprised if your life is upside down. Because when you disvirgin a woman, you wet your male organ with the blood from that woman. So you have formed a covenant with that woman. So to now say you did not marry the person is a serious problem you have caused for yourself. It will go from generation to generation unless you break it. If the girl you disvirgin is now demonic, then you have formed a covenant with a girl and with a demon. And when you move over to another woman, the extra luggage you collected from that demonic girl, you transfer it to another girl that has no demon, that one too will collect”.