You Don’t Know How To Honour God, I’ll Send You Away – Victoria Orenze Blasts Worshippers Recording Ministration

Gospel singer Victoria Orenze has cautioned worshippers against using their phones to record videos during ministration.

Naija News reports that the singer expressed her displeasure with the habit during a ministration, telling worshippers to put away their phones and pay attention to the presence of God.

According to Orenze, many people are more concerned about recording spiritual moments than having a personal encounter with God.

She questioned the need to capture every moment on camera, urging worshippers to preserve their experiences with God in their hearts instead of through phone recordings.

She said: “Don’t use your phones, I will send you far away from here. You don’t know how to honour God. You don’t know how to respect the Spirit of God. Everything is about capturing, and yet you will have nothing inside. You want to capture? Capture in your heart. Drop those phones. Have an encounter with God.

“This generation, we are used to phones. Anything, phone. When you are making love in your room, do you carry phones? You are before the Lord. Blind Bartimeus didn’t carry a phone and say, ‘Jesus, Son of David.’ He was shouting. The woman with the issue of blood didn’t say, ‘Jesus is passing; let me video him.’ You don’t have issues. If you do, you won’t pick up your phones and make videos.”