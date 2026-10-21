Ebonyi Commissioner Breaks Silence On Brother’s Murder, Addresses Political Motive Claims

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Sunday Inyima, has dismissed claims that the murder of his brother, Egeonu Inyima was politically motivated.

He stated that his brother was not involved in any political dispute with anyone, contrary to reports in some quarters.

Naija News reports that he made the clarification while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress, Ohaukwu Local Government Area chapter, who visited his country home in Izhiangbo to commiserate with him over the incident.

He described the claims as misleading, false and fabricated in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

He condemned those allegedly spreading unverified accounts of the incident, describing attempts to link the murder to political conflict as capable of creating unnecessary tension.

The deceased was allegedly killed by some suspected assailants at Umuogudu-Oshia Ngbo in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The commissioner described the killing as unfortunate, barbaric and regrettable.

He equally urged relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice was served without distortion, warning individuals and groups against interfering in ways that could jeopardise the investigation and legal process

“Though I am severely traumatised by the gruesome murder of my younger brother, I would not want anyone to suffer unjustly. No innocent person should be implicated or made to suffer for a crime he or she did not commit.

“I appeal to the police and other relevant authorities handling the matter to be transparent, conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Nobody, and I mean nobody, regardless of their status, including myself, should interfere in the matter. The legal process must be allowed to run its course until justice is fully served,” he said.