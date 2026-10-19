Veteran Journalist, Omonijo Is Dead

Veteran journalist and member of The Nation Editorial Board, Revd Mobolade Omonijo, has died at the age of 63.

Naija News reports that the Diocese of Lagos West announced the death in a press release on Monday.

The Diocese disclosed that Omonijo, the Vicar of the Church of Pentecost, Dopemu, Lagos, died on October 15, 2026.

Describing the late cleric as a devoted member of its Media and Publicity Department, the diocese said he had spent about four decades in journalism.

The statement, signed by the Administrative Assistant to the Bishop, urged the public to remember the deceased’s children and family in their prayers.

The diocese added, “He was very meek, lovely, conscientious, articulate, assiduous and meticulous. He was a person of remarkable verbal dexterity.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, and rise in glory. Amen.”

Also confirming the demise, The Nation, in a separate report published on Monday, described Omonijo as a veteran journalist who served as the newspaper’s Group Political Editor.

According to the newspaper, Omonijo, a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, previously worked at The Economist and Vanguard before joining The Nation in 2008.

The Nation Editorial Board Chairman, Sam Omatseye, also mourned the deceased, describing his death as difficult to comprehend and paying tribute to his professionalism and contributions to the newspaper.

He said Omonijo’s health prevented him from continuing as political editor and described him as one of the best.

According to Omatseye, Omonijo brought a critical perspective to Editorial Board discussions, seeking to cut through partisan positions and maintain balance.

Omatseye said, “Omonijo’s loss is impossible to wrap one’s mind around.

“As a man, he was a friend. As a reporter, he was thorough and unsparing in rigour.

“We shall never forget you, Reverend.”

The newspaper said the family would announce funeral details later.