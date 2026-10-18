Bauchi Agency Boss, Four Children Die In Accident

The Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan Duguri, and four of his children have died in an accident at Yalwan Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, confirmed the incident and expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

In a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor described Duguri’s death as a huge loss to the state, especially the health sector, “where he distinguished himself through dedication, commitment, and an unwavering passion for improving access to healthcare services for the people.”

Mohammed said he was saddened by the tragic circumstances of the accident and commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the Duguri Emirate Council, friends, associates, colleagues and the people of the state.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of Suleiman, one of the late executive secretary’s sons, who was said to have survived the crash.

Speaking on the deceased’s service to the state, the governor said, “As Executive Secretary of BASHCMA, the deceased played an important role in advancing the state’s health contributory management system and supporting efforts to make healthcare more accessible to the people, especially the less privileged.

“His dedication was also evident in his contributions to the state’s medical team during pilgrimage exercises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where his commitment to the health and well-being of pilgrims was widely valued.”

The statement noted that beyond his official role, the late Duguri was a close friend and classmate of the governor.

It added that his death was not only the loss of a dedicated public servant but also the painful exit of a cherished family member and trusted ally whose life was defined by service, loyalty and commitment to humanity.

The governor acknowledged that no words could capture the bereaved family’s grief at this trying time.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings, accept their good deeds, and grant Duguri and his children Aljannatul Firdaus.

Mohammed urged residents of the state to remember the family in their prayers and show them compassion and support during the period of mourning.

The funeral prayer for the deceased is scheduled for 11 am on Sunday at the palace of the District Head of Yalwan Duguri.