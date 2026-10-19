NiMet Predicts Dust Haze, Thunderstorms From Monday To Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and thunderstorms across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the agency announced this in its weather outlook, released in Abuja on Sunday.

NiMet anticipated slight dust haze over most of the northern region on Monday, with moderate haze expected in parts of Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi and Kaduna states.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms with light rain over parts of Taraba State in the afternoon or evening.

In the North-Central, the agency said the morning would be sunny with some clouds, while isolated thunderstorms and light rain were expected later in the day over parts of Kogi, Kwara, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

For the South, cloudy conditions were forecast, with light rain expected over parts of Delta and Bayelsa states in the morning.

The agency added that thunderstorms with moderate rainfall were likely over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti states, as well as the South-East and South-South, later in the day.

On Tuesday, NiMet said the northern region would be sunny and hazy throughout the day.

The North-Central is expected to be sunny with patches of clouds in the morning, while isolated thunderstorms with light rain may occur over parts of Kogi, Kwara and Benue states in the afternoon or evening.

In the southern region, the morning is expected to be cloudy, with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall forecast over most areas later in the day.

For Wednesday, the agency predicted slight dust haze over most parts of the North throughout the day, while the North-Central is expected to be sunny with patches of clouds.

It forecast cloudy skies in the South in the morning, with thunderstorms and light rain expected over parts of Imo, Abia and Anambra states.

NiMet added that light rainfall was likely over parts of the South-West and South-South later in the day.

The agency urged the public, especially people with asthma and other respiratory conditions, to take precautions against suspended dust particles.

It cautioned that strong winds could come before thunderstorms and advised residents to secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.

NiMet also warned the public against sheltering under tall trees during thunderstorms to avoid injuries from falling branches or uprooted trees.