Pope Leo’s Brother Reportedly Battling Blood Cancer

Pope Leo XIV’s brother is reportedly receiving treatment for blood cancer, a report has said.

The news is coming a day after the pontiff underwent surgery that revealed a diagnosis of lung cancer.

According to NBC 5 Chicago’s Mary Ann Ahern, a source close to the Prevost family said that the pope’s brother, Louis, was being treated for blood cancer, without providing further details about Louis’ prognosis or how long he had been undergoing treatment.

Recall that Pope Leo underwent surgery in Rome, during which doctors confirmed he had lung adenocarcinoma, a type of non-small cell lung cancer.

According to Harvard Medical School, lung adenocarcinoma develops when abnormal cells in the lungs multiply uncontrollably and form a tumour.

The Lung Cancer Foundation of America identifies the disease as the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 40 per cent of cases.

The Vatican said the lower lobe of the pope’s right lung was removed during the procedure earlier this week.