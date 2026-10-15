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Pope Leo’s Brother Reportedly Battling Blood Cancer

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV

Key Takeaways

  • A source close to the Prevost family told NBC five Chicago reporter, Mary Ann Ahern, that Pope Leo XIV’s brother, Louis, is receiving treatment for blood cancer.
  • The report came a day after Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery in Rome, where doctors confirmed he has lung adenocarcinoma, a type of non-small cell lung cancer.
  • The Vatican said doctors removed the lower lobe of Pope Leo XIV’s right lung earlier this week, while details of Louis’ prognosis and treatment duration were not given.

Pope Leo XIV’s brother is reportedly receiving treatment for blood cancer, a report has said.

The news is coming a day after the pontiff underwent surgery that revealed a diagnosis of lung cancer.

According to NBC 5 Chicago’s Mary Ann Ahern, a source close to the Prevost family said that the pope’s brother, Louis, was being treated for blood cancer, without providing further details about Louis’ prognosis or how long he had been undergoing treatment.

Recall that Pope Leo underwent surgery in Rome, during which doctors confirmed he had lung adenocarcinoma, a type of non-small cell lung cancer.

According to Harvard Medical School, lung adenocarcinoma develops when abnormal cells in the lungs multiply uncontrollably and form a tumour.

The Lung Cancer Foundation of America identifies the disease as the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 40 per cent of cases.

The Vatican said the lower lobe of the pope’s right lung was removed during the procedure earlier this week.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: editor@naijanews.com

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