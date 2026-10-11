A Nodule On My Lung Was Found – Pope Leo To Undergo Surgery

Pope Leo XIV has announced plans to undergo surgery to remove a nodule found in his lung during recent medical examinations.

Naija News reports that the 71-year-old Catholic leader made the announcement on Sunday, October 11, 2026, during his weekly Angelus address at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

According to the Pope, doctors discovered the growth at an early stage and found that it was confined to a small area of his lung.

Following medical advice, he agreed to undergo an operation to remove it.

The procedure is expected to take place within the coming days.

The Vatican press office also disclosed that the Pope would need about one week to recover from the surgery.

He said: “During recent medical checks, a nodule on my lung was found. It has been detected at a very early stage and is very localised.

“The doctors believe it would be right to intervene and so, following their advice, I have decided to have the operation to remove it. The operation is already planned in the coming days.”

Pope Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago, United States, became the first American to lead the Catholic Church following the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis, on April 21, 2025.

Francis died at the age of 88 after serving as pontiff for more than 12 years.

The late Pope spent several weeks receiving medical care at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where pontiffs traditionally receive treatment.

Leo was elected the new head of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025.

Before becoming Pope, he was known as Robert Francis Prevost and served as a senior figure within the Church.