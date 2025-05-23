You Lack Credibility – Ex-Rep, Sunny-Goli Slams Lawal

A former member of the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny-Goli, has said Babachir Lawal lacked credibility to criticise President Bola Tinubu’s Rome’s visit.

Naija News reported that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawal, described Tinubu’s Vatican visit last Sunday for Pope Leo XIV‘s inauguration as an insult to Nigerian Christians.

According to the former SGF, it was a Christian vice president who should have led Nigeria’s delegation to the Vatican and not a Muslim.

He added that Tinubu’s Vatican visit reinforced that Muslim-Muslim ticket was an insult to Nigerian Christian communities.

In a statement on Friday, Sunny-Goli stated that Lawal lacked the moral right to criticise the President.

The lawmaker who represented Brass/Nembe constituency in the House argued that Tinubu’s Vatican visit showed religious harmony in the country.

He added that Lawal’s attack on the President was to revive his dying political relevance.

His statement read: “Tinubu’s administration continues to prioritise unity, tolerance, and coexistence, reaffirming the imperative of a harmonious Nigeria.

“Nothing illustrates his dedication to religious tolerance more than his visit to the Vatican, where he met with Pope Leo XIV during the Holy Father’s investiture.

“It is regrettable that Mr. Babachir Lawal, who should be reflecting on his tenure and past controversies, has instead chosen to posture as a moral authority.

“His previous dismissal as SGF due to the infamous grass-cutting contract scandal is a well-documented matter that raises serious questions about his credibility in judging others.

“Furthermore, his display of religious bigotry during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, underscores his lack of moral standing to question the president’s actions.

“His political influence remains negligible, particularly within his constituency. This must account for his desperation for political relevance, which he seeks like a drowning man clutching at straws.

“Nigeria stands at a crucial juncture where unity and mutual respect must be upheld. President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusivity remains unwavering, and no amount of misplaced criticism will detract from his vision for a peaceful and progressive nation.”