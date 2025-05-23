Rome Visit: You Don’t Speak For Christians – FFK To Lawal

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed Babachir Lawal for dismissing President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Rome as nothing.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Lawal, said Tinubu’s visit to the Vatican for Pope Leo XIV‘s inauguration last Sunday was an insult to Nigerian Christians.

Naija News reported that Lawal argued that it was a Christian vice president that should have led the delegation if Tinubu had not chosen Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He added that the ticket of Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima was an insult to Nigerian Christians.

In a statement on Thursday, Fani-Kayode dismissed Lawal’s positions.

“At a time when the whole country is rejoicing and proud of the fact that President Tinubu embarked on a two day trip to Rome to attend the inaugural Mass of the newly- installed Pope Leo X1V, Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the FG, has decribed his attendance as a ‘non-event’ and alleged that it came about “as a consequence of the work of lobbyists”.

“I have always had immense respect for this man and considered him a friend but I am constrained to ask whether he has lost his senses?” he said.

The former minister said Tinubu’s visit to Rome was a recognition of religious harmony in the country.

“The fact that President Tinubu went, even though he is a practising Muslim and not a Christian, speaks volumes for him and our nation and is an eloquent testimony to the fact that religious tolerance and harmony is alive and well in Nigeria and that even though we have a Muslim President and Muslim Vice President, the Christian community is being treated with the utmost respect,” he stated.

He argued that the Muslim Muslim ticket of Tinubu and Shettima has treated Nigerians equally and fairly.

“Under the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency, the Christians of Nigeria have not only been treated equally and fairly, but they have also been given pride of place, which is far more than I can say happened under the Government that Babachir served.

“Having a Christian VP is not the issue, but rather having a President and a Vice President, regardless of their faith, that are ready to treat Christians and Muslims in a respectful and equitable manner.

“In the light of this, Babachir is the last person that should be complaining about insults to Christians and the first to repent of his obvious sins and seek prayers and deliverance from his bitterness, hate, resentment and anger.

“He does not speak for the Christian community and he should keep his mouth shut and stop always trying to see and define matters of governance through a religious prism.

“Babachir can criticise the Government as much as he wants and no one is losing any sleep over it but he should stop doing so in the name of Christianity,” he added.