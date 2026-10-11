You Will Be Heading Back To Nigeria – Kenyan Presidential Candidate Warns Dangote Over $16bn Refinery

Kenyan presidential candidate, Patrick Osoi, has opposed Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote’s proposed $16 billion oil refinery project in Kenya, saying local investors can handle the development if he becomes president next year.

Naija News reports that Osoi made his position known while addressing supporters at a Lions Movement event.

The presidential hopeful argued that Kenya has business people with the financial capacity and expertise to establish an oil refinery without relying on Dangote, one of Africa’s wealthiest businessmen.

He urged the Nigerian industrialist to delay the project, insisting that his administration would prioritise local investors and businesses if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Osoi also maintained that Kenyan entrepreneurs could take responsibility for the refinery project.

He said: “I want to tell Aliko Dangote, please don’t rush to start the refinery because, when I’m sworn in as President of Kenya next year, you will be heading back to Nigeria.”

“We Kenyans have business people who can start the refinery. We also have business people in this country who can do that job. This is what we stand for. This is the home of all movements.”

His comments come as Dangote plans to establish a $16 billion oil refinery in Lamu, a coastal region of Kenya.

The proposed facility is expected to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The project is designed to supply petroleum products to Kenya and other countries in East Africa.

It is also expected to improve the region’s refining capacity and reduce its dependence on imported petroleum products.

Dangote and Kenyan President William Ruto officially launched the project with a groundbreaking ceremony on September 30, 2026.

The construction is expected to take approximately 40 months to complete.

If completed as planned, the refinery would become a major addition to Africa’s oil processing industry, with the potential to improve the supply of refined petroleum products across the region.