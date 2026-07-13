Illegal Haulage: Dangote Offers ₦500,000 Reward For Whistleblowers

Dangote Industries Limited has announced a ₦500,000 cash reward for members of the public who provide credible information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in illegal haulage using the company’s trucks.

The company said the whistleblower initiative was introduced as part of renewed efforts to curb the unauthorised use of Dangote-branded vehicles for the transportation of unapproved goods and passengers.

Naija News reports that in a statement made available to the public domain, the management said the campaign was designed to protect the integrity of its logistics operations and expose individuals who exploit its trucks for illegal commercial activities.

It urged Nigerians to report suspicious movements involving its vehicles, stressing that trucks belonging to its subsidiaries were permitted to transport only specifically approved products.

“Anyone with verifiable information that leads to the arrest of persons involved in illegal haulage activities or the recovery of unauthorised goods transported on Dangote trucks will receive a cash reward of Five Hundred Thousand Naira,” the company stated.

Dangote Industries explained that vehicles attached to each of its subsidiaries had clearly defined haulage responsibilities.

According to the company, Dangote Cement trucks are authorised to transport only cement, limestone, high-grade gypsum, coal and clinker.

It added that trucks belonging to Dangote Sugar Refinery were restricted to the transportation of sugar products.

The company said vehicles operated by NASCON Allied Industries were permitted to carry Dangote Salt and DanQ Seasoning products, while Dangote Packaging trucks were designated for bags and other packaging materials.

Similarly, vehicles belonging to Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals are authorised to transport polypropylene products, while trucks operated by Dangote Fertiliser Limited are permitted to convey urea fertiliser.

The management warned that any company truck found carrying products outside the approved categories would be considered to be involved in illegal haulage.

Dangote Industries warned that drivers and owners of unauthorised goods transported in its trucks could be arrested and prosecuted under applicable laws.

It added that goods intercepted during such illegal operations could also be confiscated by the authorities.

The company disclosed that law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, had been authorised to arrest any driver found using Dangote trucks for unauthorised commercial haulage.

It said the enforcement measure was necessary to check logistics-related fraud and prevent the misuse of the company’s vehicles and identity.

The management reiterated that it had zero tolerance for illegal haulage, unauthorised commercial transportation and other fraudulent activities involving its logistics network.

To assist investigation and enforcement efforts, the company advised whistleblowers to provide sufficient details when reporting suspected illegal activity.

The information required includes the type of truck, registration number, cab number, location of the vehicle, colour of the truck and a description of the goods being transported.

Members of the public were also encouraged to provide photographs of the truck and its cargo where possible.

Dangote Industries said such details would help investigators verify reports, track the vehicles involved and facilitate the arrest of offenders.

The company added that dedicated telephone hotlines had been established across its operations to receive reports concerning suspected illegal haulage.

It noted that incidents involving trucks operating from its Obajana, Okpella and Gboko plants could be reported through the designated telephone lines for the respective locations.

The conglomerate called on members of the public to support the campaign by exposing drivers, cargo owners and other individuals involved in the unlawful use of its vehicles.

It said public participation remained essential to protecting legitimate business operations and ensuring compliance across its nationwide logistics network.

“Public cooperation remains critical in our efforts to eradicate illegal haulage activities. We encourage anyone with credible information to come forward and help us maintain the integrity of our transportation system,” the statement added.

Dangote Industries explained that the initiative was not only aimed at protecting its assets and brand but also at improving transparency, accountability and adherence to operational standards.

It reaffirmed that reports received from the public would support ongoing efforts to promote lawful business practices, protect the Dangote brand and ensure that offenders were brought to justice.