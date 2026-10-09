LeBron James Reacts After Suffering Defeat In 76ers Debut

LeBron James has said the Philadelphia 76ers need time to build chemistry after losing 114-108 to the Brooklyn Nets in his pre-season debut for the franchise.

LeBron James, 41, joined the 76ers in July for what he described as his final NBA contract, bringing an illustrious career with four championship titles to Philadelphia.

James scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds, recorded five assists and made one steal in 18 minutes during the first half against the Nets.

Despite the defeat, the NBA’s all-time leading points scorer believes the performance provides a useful starting point as his new team-mates work to develop their understanding on the court.

“We’re still trying to put each other in the position to be successful and complement each other the best way we can on the floor. But it’s going to take some time,” James said.

“Tonight was a good sample size for us to build on.”

James played alongside Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, who led Philadelphia’s scoring with 18 points.

Naija News reports that the forward joined the 76ers after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent eight years and won an NBA championship in 2020.

James has also won two titles with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, becoming a champion with every NBA franchise he has represented.

He is preparing for his record-extending 24th NBA season, having established himself as the league’s highest points scorer. He has also won four Most Valuable Player awards, all between 2009 and 2013, and earned NBA All-Star selection in each of the past 22 seasons.

The veteran’s arrival has raised expectations in Philadelphia, who are seeking their first NBA championship since 1983.