People Mistake My Intensity For Anger — Segun Arinze Opens Up

Veteran Nigerian actor, Segun Arinze, has opened up about how his public image is sometimes misunderstood.

Naija News reports that Arinze made this known in an interview with Punch.

The actor said people sometimes interpret his passion and direct approach as anger because he can be very vocal when discussing issues he feels strongly about.

However, he explained that there is a clear difference between the Segun Arinze people see in public and the man he is in his private life.

According to him, he values his privacy whenever he steps away from the entertainment industry and prefers to spend time with his family, reflect and enjoy the simple things in life.

Arinze also spoke about the pressure that comes with being a public figure in an industry that constantly attracts attention and opinions.

He said the entertainment industry can be noisy and warned that letting public image take over every part of one’s life could make a person lose touch with their true identity.

He said: “Having spent decades in the public eye, what is the most misunderstood thing about Segun Arinze?

“People often mistake intensity for anger. I am passionate, direct and can be very vocal when I believe something is wrong. But, that doesn’t mean I’m walking around angry at the world.

“There is a difference between Segun Arinze, the public personality; and Segun Arinze, the man. When I leave the public space, I value my privacy. Family, quiet moments, reflection and the simple things of life help me reconnect with myself.

“The industry can be noisy, and if you allow the noise into every corner of your life, you will lose yourself. The brand is what people see, while the man is who I go home to.”