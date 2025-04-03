Conflict Between Emeka Ike And I Ended Naturally – Segun Arinze

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has stated that he and his colleague, Emeka Ike have resolved their conflict and are now reconciled.

Speaking in a recent interview with QEDNG, Arinze shared insights into their disagreement, which stemmed from a leadership issue within the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in 2009.

The thespian explained that the conflict ended naturally and they both laugh about the issue now.

Emphasising the importance of moving on from grudges, Arinze said, “Emeka Ike is a fine actor. We still talk; we laugh about those things. It doesn’t change the fact that he is a fine actor.

“The conflict ended naturally. We were not quarrelling. It was just about the position. That’s why I left the position. He also had other things to do.

“Then time and chance happened. And we are growing old. He is my friend, and we are cool. I’ve asked him to go for lunch or dinner whenever he is around.

“What are we having enemies for? The work I am doing is enough of a burden. Hate is a burden. Travel light. How long do you have to live in the world? You want to carry it on your shoulders? What do I need that animosity for?”

Segun also praised his colleagues, including veteran actor Olu Jacobs, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Ramsey Nouah, for successfully avoiding typecasting.

He admired their ability to grow and evolve in their careers.

When asked about the competitive nature of the Nollywood industry, Segun dismissed the idea of rivalry among actors.

Instead, he emphasised the importance of supporting and celebrating one another’s successes.

“There is no need for competition. The sky is big enough for the birds to fly. When I see my colleagues doing well, I am genuinely happy for them.

“You can’t play all the roles, can you? Can you be everywhere at the same time? When my colleagues win awards, I am happy for them.

“Why do you want to compete? Competition brings bad blood. It’s always teamwork, like footballers on a field”, he said.